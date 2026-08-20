Khalifa X Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Khalifa opened in theatres on August 20. Early viewers have now shared their first reactions on X, offering a glimpse into how audiences are responding to the Malayalam action thriller

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam action crime thriller Khalifa hit theatres on Thursday, August 20, as part of the 2026 Onam release season. Directed by Vysakh, the film began screening across India and international markets with early shows drawing attention from fans.

Soon after the first screenings, moviegoers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their initial impressions. These posts provide an early snapshot of the audience response to the film on its opening day.

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However, social media reactions should be viewed as individual opinions rather than a definitive verdict on the movie. The overall reception is likely to become clearer as more audiences watch Khalifa over the coming days.

Prithviraj Sukumaran Leads A Star-Studded Cast

Prithviraj Sukumaran headlines Khalifa, with Neil Nitin Mukesh, Indrans, Sanju Sivaram and Shammi Thilakan also part of the cast. Mohanlal makes a cameo appearance in the film, adding to the anticipation surrounding the Onam release.

Vysakh has directed the movie, while Jinu V. Abhraham has written and produced it. Suraj Kumar is also credited as a producer, with the film presented under the Jiinu Abraham Innovation banner.

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The technical team includes cinematographer Jomon T. John ISC, editor Chaman Chakko and composer Jakes Bejoy. Mohandas serves as production designer, while Yannick Ben, Chethan D'Souza and Phoenix Prabhu have handled the action choreography.

Khalifa Audience Reactions Expected To Evolve

The early reactions on X offer only a first glimpse of what viewers think about Khalifa. Since these responses come from people who attended the opening shows, they represent personal experiences and may not reflect the opinion of the wider audience.

As the film continues its theatrical run, more reviews and reactions are expected to emerge online. Its broader audience reception, word-of-mouth response and box-office performance should become easier to assess over the next few days.

With Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead and Vysakh at the helm, Khalifa is among the notable Malayalam releases of the 2026 Onam season. For now, audiences will be watching closely to see how the film fares beyond its opening-day buzz.