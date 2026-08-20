Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 is struggling to maintain momentum at the box office. After a decent Independence Day boost, the period drama witnessed a sharp decline, with Day 6 earnings falling below ₹1 crore.

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta’s period drama Batwara 1947 is facing a tough run at the box office. Despite the expectations surrounding the film, its earnings have witnessed a sharp decline after the opening weekend. The latest Day 6 figures have added to concerns about its theatrical performance.

Batwara 1947 Day 6 Collection

According to Sacnilk, Batwara 1947 earned around ₹83 lakh net in India by 8 PM on August 19, its sixth day in theatres. The final collection for the day is expected later. With this, the film’s India net collection stood at ₹31.58 crore, while its gross collection reached approximately ₹37.51 crore.

The film had 5,789 shows across India on Day 6, but the numbers suggest that audience turnout remained limited.

Day-Wise ,Box Office Collection

The film opened with ₹5.75 crore on Day 1 before benefiting significantly from the Independence Day holiday. It collected ₹13.50 crore on Day 2, followed by ₹7.25 crore on Day 3. However, earnings dropped to ₹2 crore on Day 4 and ₹2.25 crore on Day 5.

So far, its India net collection stands at around ₹31.58 crore, with Day 6 still awaiting its final figures.

Can Batwara 1947 Recover Its Budget?

The film has reportedly been made on a massive budget of around ₹120-150 crore. Sunny Deol is said to have charged ₹45-60 crore, while Preity Zinta reportedly received ₹7-10 crore.

With its worldwide gross currently around ₹44 crore, Batwara 1947 has a long way to go before recovering its reported investment. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the 145-minute period drama also stars Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol and others.