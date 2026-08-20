The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, expected in September, may see a significant price increase in India, potentially by up to Rs 20,000. This anticipated hike is attributed to rising memory component costs and will likely be accompanied by major hardware upgrades, including a new A20 Pro chip and enhanced camera systems.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September, and the new models could arrive with a higher price tag in India. Although Apple has not disclosed the price, a number of reports suggest that it might go up by as much as Rs 20,000, depending on the model and storage setup. According to reports, the iPhone 18 Pro would retail for around Rs 1,39,900 in India. For comparison, the initial price of the iPhone 17 Pro was Rs 1,34,900. According to another estimate, the 256GB iPhone 18 Pro would cost Rs 1,44,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max may start at about Rs 1,54,900.

Why You May See A Price Rise?

The growing cost of memory components is one of the reasons for the anticipated price increase. The need for memory has grown due to the quick development of AI infrastructure, which has put pressure on component cost and availability. In India, Apple has already raised the cost of a few goods, such as the MacBook Air and iPad Air. It's unclear, though, if the firm would make such price adjustments for the iPhone 18 Pro family.

A number of hardware modifications may accompany the increased cost. Apple's A20 Pro chipset, which is purportedly based on TSMC's 2nm manufacturing process, is anticipated to be used in the iPhone 18 Pro models.

Additionally, the Pro versions could have a smaller Dynamic Island, brighter LTPO+ screens, and 12GB of RAM. A bigger battery is anticipated for the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and improvements to the camera may include a stacked sensor and a variable-aperture 48-megapixel main sensor. According to reports, Apple is also getting ready for the future generation with its C2 modem and expanded satellite connectivity.

Price Still To Be Confirmed

The reported prices should be regarded as estimations rather than official statistics for the time being. When the iPhone 18 Pro range is revealed, Apple is anticipated to disclose the final cost for India. Customers may see a price hike of up to Rs 20,000 over the previous generation if the highest estimations turn out to be correct.