Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain Forecast Issued For North, South Bengal Districts
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Just when we thought the low pressure over the Bay of Bengal was over, the Alipore Weather Office has predicted more rain. So, what's the weather scene in North and South Bengal on Friday
Weather office issues rain forecast again
The weather office has issued a new rain forecast for West Bengal. North Bengal is on alert for heavy showers, while South Bengal can expect scattered thunderstorms. This comes right after a low-pressure system caused heavy to very heavy rain across several districts.
Rain forecast in districts of South Bengal
Possibility of scattered thunderstorms
Kolkata's weather update
Sultry heat continues
What is the Alipore Weather Office saying?
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