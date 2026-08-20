Anant Ambani's BIG HELP to Iqbal | Teen Living in Water Gets Treatment Hope

Anant Ambani's BIG HELP to Iqbal
A remarkable story of help and hope has emerged after 16-year-old Iqbal, who reportedly spent years living in water due to a rare medical condition, received assistance following a video of his struggle. Anant Ambani reportedly stepped in, with the Reliance Foundation Hospital arranging his transfer to Mumbai for specialised medical evaluation and treatment.
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