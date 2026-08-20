Amit Shah Meets Joseph Vijay Ahead of Southern Zonal Council Meeting
Chennai witnessed a key political meeting as Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay ahead of the Southern Zonal Council meeting. The talks come ahead of crucial deliberations involving southern states on inter-state issues, development, water-sharing and Centre-State coordination.
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