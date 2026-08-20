Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani’s Awarapan 2 continues its strong box office run. After crossing ₹100 crore in India within five days, the film has now surpassed ₹150 crore worldwide despite a midweek dip.

Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani’s ‘Awarapan 2’ continues to perform strongly at the box office. Released on August 14, the film crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India within just five days. However, its earnings witnessed a dip on Wednesday, the sixth day.

Awarapan 2 Day 6 ,Box Office Collection

Being a working day, Wednesday saw a decline in the film’s collections. According to Sacnilk’s early estimates, ‘Awarapan 2’ earned around ₹6.75 crore net in India on Day 6. With this, its total domestic net collection has reached approximately ₹107.50 crore.

The film had crossed the ₹100 crore milestone on its fifth day itself. Despite the midweek slowdown, its overall box office performance remains impressive, with the upcoming weekend expected to provide another boost.

Film Crosses ₹150 Crore Worldwide

After achieving the ₹100 crore milestone in the domestic market, ‘Awarapan 2’ has now crossed another major landmark worldwide. By the end of Day 6, the film reportedly earned around ₹128.29 crore gross in India and ₹25.30 crore from overseas markets.

This takes its total worldwide gross collection to approximately ₹153.59 crore.

Emraan Hashmi Scores a Major Solo Hit

‘Awarapan 2’ has also emerged as a major success for Emraan Hashmi. With over ₹100 crore in domestic net collections within six days, the film is being touted as one of his biggest solo hits.

Reportedly made on a budget of around ₹45 crore, the film has already earned more than twice its production cost at the box office. With the first week still underway, ‘Awarapan 2’ is expected to add significantly more to its total in the coming days.