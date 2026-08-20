Japan Defense Minister's Namaste WINS HEARTS in New Delhi | India-Japan Talks | World News

Japan Defense Minister's Namaste WINS HEARTS in New Delhi
Japan’s Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi opened his remarks with a warm 'Namaste' as he met Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on August 20. The talks focused on deeper maritime security cooperation, defence technology and equipment collaboration, and strengthening the strategic partnership in the Indo-Pacific.Japan is also looking at greater cooperation under India’s Make in India framework, including defence equipment and technology. Koizumi’s visit comes after he visited the Indian Navy’s Western Naval Command in Mumbai on August 19.
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