5 5 Image Credit : Gemini

Southwest Monsoon's final phase and the El Niño effect

The Southwest Monsoon, which runs from June to September, is in its final phase. Weather models using INSAT-3DS satellite data show that rains will make a comeback across the country between September 12 and 21. This year, a strong El Niño caused a rainfall deficit of nearly 14%, but these upcoming showers will bring temporary relief to farmers. Officials are urging everyone to stay alert for sudden downpours, strong winds, and lightning.