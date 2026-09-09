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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Forecasts Heavy Showers Due to Low Pressure
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: A series of low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal will bring moderate to heavy rains to Telugu states. The IMD says another system is getting stronger, and it's already changing the weather
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Image Credit : Chatgpt
Heavy rains in these districts of AP, Telangana
After a dry spell, the IMD has some good news for the Telugu states. A new low-pressure system is forming in the Bay of Bengal. It is expected to bring widespread rain to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The IMD says the system will form by September 11 near the North Andhra-South Odisha coasts.
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Image Credit : Gemini
How much is the impact of low-pressure systems and trough?
A low-pressure system over Uttar Pradesh has weakened. But, a trough is running from Telangana, through Rayalaseema, all the way to Tamil Nadu. A strong cyclonic circulation also sits over the Bay of Bengal and coastal Andhra. Together, they will cool down AP and Telangana, bringing light to moderate rain with thunderstorms.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Andhra Pradesh gets warning for strong winds, lightning
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a warning. They say many parts of the state could see sudden gusty winds and severe lightning strikes. The authority also predicts moderate to heavy rains in several areas.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Telangana gets a Yellow Alert: Gusty winds at 40 km/h speed
The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has issued a Yellow Alert for many districts in Telangana. They have warned that strong winds, blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 km/h, could accompany the rains. People are advised to be careful.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Southwest Monsoon's final phase and the El Niño effect
The Southwest Monsoon, which runs from June to September, is in its final phase. Weather models using INSAT-3DS satellite data show that rains will make a comeback across the country between September 12 and 21. This year, a strong El Niño caused a rainfall deficit of nearly 14%, but these upcoming showers will bring temporary relief to farmers. Officials are urging everyone to stay alert for sudden downpours, strong winds, and lightning.
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