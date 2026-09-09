On September 9, 2026, gold and silver prices showed volatility, influenced by global economic uncertainty and US monetary policy expectations. In India, 24K gold was priced at Rs 1,53,290 per 10 grams, and silver was Rs 2,38,680 per kg.

Gold and silver prices remained in focus on September 9, 2026, as precious-metal markets continued to respond to global economic uncertainty, interest-rate expectations and geopolitical developments. Gold prices have seen considerable volatility in recent sessions, with investors closely tracking international bullion movements and expectations around US monetary policy.

According to the latest available September 9 data, India-level 24K gold price at Rs 1,53,290 per 10 grams, with 22K gold at Rs 1,40,516 per 10 grams. Silver 999 fine was Rs 2,38,680 per kg, while 925 sterling silver was Rs 2,20,779 per kg.

Gold and Silver Rates Today - September 9

City 24K Gold (Rs/10g) 22K Gold (Rs/10g) Silver 999 (Rs/kg) Delhi Rs 1,52,740 Rs 1,40,012 Rs 2,37,840 Mumbai Rs 1,53,010 Rs 1,40,259 Rs 2,38,250 Kolkata Rs 1,52,810 Rs 1,40,076 Rs 2,37,930 Chennai Rs 1,53,450 Rs 1,40,663 Rs 2,38,940 Bengaluru Rs 1,53,130 Rs 1,40,369 Rs 2,38,440 Hyderabad Rs 1,53,250 Rs 1,40,479 Rs 2,38,630

The city-wise gold figures show only marginal differences. Chennai has the highest listed 24K and 22K rates among the major cities in the available data, while Delhi also quotes slightly higher prices than Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

Silver is priced at approximately Rs 250 per gram, translating to Rs 2,500 for 10 grams, Rs 25,000 for 100 grams and Rs 2.50 lakh per kilogram. The available data indicates that the silver rate was unchanged from the previous day.

Internationally, gold has faced competing pressures. Safe-haven demand has supported bullion, while stronger economic data and expectations of tighter US monetary policy have limited gains. Reuters-reported data showed spot gold falling 0.4% on September 8 to $4,385.09 an ounce, while US December gold futures declined 1% to $4,430.10.

For jewellery buyers, the displayed gold rates are indicative base rates. The final bill can be higher after GST, making charges and other applicable costs. Buyers should therefore confirm the day's final rate with their jeweller before making a purchase.