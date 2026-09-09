On September 9, petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities remained stable despite a significant surge in global crude oil prices. International rates moved closer to $100 per barrel, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, including US-Iran hostilities and attacks on Saudi infrastructure.

Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained largely steady on Wednesday, September 9, despite renewed volatility in global crude oil markets. Domestic fuel rates have held firm even as international oil prices moved closer to the $100-per-barrel mark amid escalating tensions involving the US, Iran and other Gulf-region players.

According to the latest fuel-price data cited in the GoodReturns report, petrol in New Delhi is priced at Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 95.20 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 111.21 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 97.83 per litre. Bengaluru residents are paying Rs 111.68 per litre for petrol and Rs 99.56 per litre for diesel.

Petrol and Diesel Prices Sept 9: City-Wise Rates

City Petrol (Rs/Litre) Diesel (Rs/Litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.18 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.47 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 Bengauru Rs 110.93 Rs 98.80 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

The report noted that Mumbai’s petrol price was unchanged from the previous day and had remained within a narrow range of Rs 111.18 to Rs 111.31 per litre over the preceding 10 days.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, September 8: Check City-Wise Rates as Oil Prices Rise

The stability in domestic fuel prices comes against a backdrop of renewed pressure in international crude markets. Brent crude and US West Texas Intermediate futures were moving towards their highest closing levels since July 23, with prices approaching the psychologically important $100-a-barrel threshold.

The latest rise in crude prices has been linked to renewed US-Iran hostilities and concerns over energy supplies from the Middle East. Attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi forces on Saudi infrastructure, including the Jazan refinery, have added to concerns about disruptions to regional oil supply chains.

The situation also threatens maritime trade routes, including the southern entrance to the Red Sea, while reports of attacks around Iran’s Kharg Island and Jask have further heightened concerns over regional energy security.

For Indian consumers, the key takeaway is that domestic petrol and diesel rates remained unchanged in the major cities listed above on September 9, despite the sharp movement in global crude prices.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, September 7: Check Rates in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and More