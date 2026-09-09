‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ continues its strong theatrical run, with the film crossing ₹125 crore in India by Day 5. Despite a slight Tuesday dip, its overall box office momentum remains steady.

‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ is maintaining a strong grip at the box office during its first week. After opening to an impressive response and witnessing a dip on Monday, the film remained largely stable on its first Tuesday.

Mirzapur: The Movie Day 5 ,Box Office Collection

According to the latest data from Sacnilk, ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ collected approximately ₹15.85 crore net in India on Day 5. The figure is only around 0.9% lower than Monday’s ₹16 crore collection, indicating that the film has managed to retain a significant portion of its audience during the weekdays.

With Tuesday’s earnings, the film’s India net collection has reached approximately ₹125.60 crore. Its India gross collection stands at around ₹149.97 crore, while the film also continues to contribute from overseas markets.

45.96% Occupancy on First Tuesday

The film was screened across 10,686 shows in India on Tuesday and recorded an overall occupancy of approximately 45.96%. The morning shows registered 23.23% occupancy, while afternoon shows recorded 41.77%.

Occupancy increased further during the evening, reaching 49%, before jumping to 69.85% during night shows. The strong night occupancy suggests that the film continues to attract audiences even on weekdays.

Mirzapur: The Movie Day-Wise Collection

The film opened with ₹25.75 crore on September 4, followed by ₹32 crore on Day 2 and ₹36 crore on Day 3. Collections then dropped to ₹16 crore on Monday before adding ₹15.85 crore on Tuesday.

With its India net collection now at ₹125.60 crore, the film has recovered more than half of its reported ₹250 crore budget. Its overseas collection also remains steady, with around ₹3.50 crore added on Day 5, taking the overseas gross to approximately ₹27 crore.

Overall, the film’s worldwide gross has reached around ₹176.97 crore, keeping it firmly on track for a strong theatrical run.