The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the Dhanalekshmi DL-68 draw results on September 9, 2026. The draw, held in Thiruvananthapuram, features a top prize of Rs 1 crore and multiple other cash prizes. Participants should check the official results to verify winning numbers.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-68 lottery draw held on Wednesday, September 9, 2026. The draw was conducted at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Lottery participants can check the winning numbers and prize details below once the official result is published.

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-68 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – DO546236

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 - All other series with 546236

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 - DT751835

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 - DT182044

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 - 0813, 1747, 1950, 3174, 3258, 3394, 3949, 4150, 4243, 6487, 7232, 7627, 7761, 7869, 8072, 8990, 9022, 9290, 9529

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 - 0848, 1829, 3631, 3988, 4497, 7876

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 - 0702, 0920, 0949, 1089, 1280, 1748, 1860, 1873, 2466, 2538, 2730, 3790, 3851, 4460, 4848, 6122, 6624, 7082, 8206, 8513, 8558, 8672, 8673, 9384, 9936

7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0276, 0454, 0470, 0609, 0741, 0894, 1163, 1169, 1333, 1335, 1483, 1545, 1708, 1817, 1834, 1920, 2167, 2450, 2452, 2575, 2955, 3459, 3545, 3639, 3670, 3735, 3782, 3918, 3967, 4123, 4238, 4356, 4447, 4507, 4534, 4670, 4695, 4727, 4729, 4883, 4926, 5052, 5073, 5085, 5104, 5243, 5362, 5614, 5683, 5692, 5740, 5756, 5963, 5978, 6030, 6196, 6638, 6811, 6908, 6955, 7308, 7371, 7621, 7973, 7976, 8110, 8348, 8457, 8464, 8572, 8846, 9188, 9262, 9383, 9549, 9576

8th Prize: Rs 200 – TBA

9th Prize: Rs 100 - TBA

Also Read: Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-68 Lottery Result Today (Sept 9): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

The Dhanalekshmi lottery is one of the regular weekly lotteries conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The DL-68 draw offers a first prize of Rs 1 crore, while the second and third prizes are worth Rs 30 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively. Other prize categories include ₹5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100. A consolation prize is also awarded to eligible tickets matching the first-prize number from other series.

Ticket holders should carefully check their ticket numbers against the official Kerala lottery result before claiming any prize. Winners are advised to preserve the original ticket safely and follow the prescribed claim procedure. The winning ticket must be surrendered within the stipulated period along with the required documents.

The official Kerala State Lotteries Department publishes the complete prize list after every draw. Participants should verify their numbers through the official result before considering a ticket a winner.

Participants are advised to cross-check all winning numbers with the official Kerala State Lotteries result before claiming their prize.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today (08/09/2026): Sthree Sakthi SS-536 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner