The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the Dhanalekshmi DL-68 draw results on September 9, 2026. The draw, held in Thiruvananthapuram, features a top prize of Rs 1 crore and multiple other cash prizes. Participants should check the official results to verify winning numbers.
The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-68 lottery draw held on Wednesday, September 9, 2026. The draw was conducted at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Lottery participants can check the winning numbers and prize details below once the official result is published.
Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-68 Winning Numbers
1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – DO546236
Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 - All other series with 546236
2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 - DT751835
3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 - DT182044
4th Prize: Rs 5,000 - 0813, 1747, 1950, 3174, 3258, 3394, 3949, 4150, 4243, 6487, 7232, 7627, 7761, 7869, 8072, 8990, 9022, 9290, 9529
5th Prize: Rs 2,000 - 0848, 1829, 3631, 3988, 4497, 7876
6th Prize: Rs 1,000 - 0702, 0920, 0949, 1089, 1280, 1748, 1860, 1873, 2466, 2538, 2730, 3790, 3851, 4460, 4848, 6122, 6624, 7082, 8206, 8513, 8558, 8672, 8673, 9384, 9936
7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0276, 0454, 0470, 0609, 0741, 0894, 1163, 1169, 1333, 1335, 1483, 1545, 1708, 1817, 1834, 1920, 2167, 2450, 2452, 2575, 2955, 3459, 3545, 3639, 3670, 3735, 3782, 3918, 3967, 4123, 4238, 4356, 4447, 4507, 4534, 4670, 4695, 4727, 4729, 4883, 4926, 5052, 5073, 5085, 5104, 5243, 5362, 5614, 5683, 5692, 5740, 5756, 5963, 5978, 6030, 6196, 6638, 6811, 6908, 6955, 7308, 7371, 7621, 7973, 7976, 8110, 8348, 8457, 8464, 8572, 8846, 9188, 9262, 9383, 9549, 9576
8th Prize: Rs 200 – TBA
9th Prize: Rs 100 - TBA
Also Read: Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-68 Lottery Result Today (Sept 9): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details
The Dhanalekshmi lottery is one of the regular weekly lotteries conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The DL-68 draw offers a first prize of Rs 1 crore, while the second and third prizes are worth Rs 30 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively. Other prize categories include ₹5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100. A consolation prize is also awarded to eligible tickets matching the first-prize number from other series.
Ticket holders should carefully check their ticket numbers against the official Kerala lottery result before claiming any prize. Winners are advised to preserve the original ticket safely and follow the prescribed claim procedure. The winning ticket must be surrendered within the stipulated period along with the required documents.
The official Kerala State Lotteries Department publishes the complete prize list after every draw. Participants should verify their numbers through the official result before considering a ticket a winner.
Participants are advised to cross-check all winning numbers with the official Kerala State Lotteries result before claiming their prize.
Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today (08/09/2026): Sthree Sakthi SS-536 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner