The iPhone 18 Pro, expected in September 2026, is set for a major internal overhaul despite a familiar design. Key upgrades include a 2-nanometer A20 Pro chip, a variable aperture primary camera for DSLR-like control, and a 35% smaller Dynamic Island. It's also rumored to feature Apple's custom C2 modem and 12GB of RAM.

Apple is highly expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro alongside a broader hardware lineup during its global keynote on September 9, 2026. While the overall external design remains largely unchanged, the internal upgrades mark a significant generational leap. According to reports, the high-end gadget will introduce the A20 Pro CPU, which is made with TSMC's state-of-the-art 2-nanometer technology. Compared to its predecessor, this design change offers around 18% quicker performance and 30% more thermal efficiency.

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to include a variable aperture primary camera, one of the biggest optical enhancements in years. Users will be able to physically alter the depth of field and light intake with this mechanical iris, providing exposure control similar to that of a DSLR.

According to reports, Apple is reducing the Dynamic Island on the Pro models by about 35% after four years of a normal screen cutout. The display will provide a little bit more continuous screen real estate by moving and shrinking internal Face ID sensors.

Apple is anticipated to incorporate its own C2 modem in order to lessen its long-standing reliance on other vendors. This custom silicon is intended to provide much increased power efficiency and higher 5G speeds, hence increasing battery longevity.

According to reports, the Pro versions will have 12GB of RAM to manage the massive processing burden of sophisticated on-device Apple Intelligence applications. Additionally, there are rumours that the bigger iPhone 18 Pro Max will have a 5,567mAh battery to allow prolonged intensive use.

Manufacturing prices are anticipated to rise dramatically as a result of these substantial hardware changes, especially the expensive 2-nanometer wafer fabrication and mechanical camera components. According to analysts, Apple may pass this on to customers, which might raise the starting price internationally.