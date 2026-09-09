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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Forecast Issued For 5 Districts of South Bengal; Check
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A monsoon trough and a cyclonic circulation are bringing more rain to the state. The weather department has predicted heavy showers several districts in South Bengal, while North Bengal can expect more rain from Friday
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Kolkata Weather
The rainy season seems to be stretching on and on. Even in the month of Bhadra, we are seeing continuous rain. It rained yesterday, and more showers are expected today. Looks like the bad weather is here to stay for a while.
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Monsoon Trough
A monsoon trough and a cyclonic circulation are the culprits. They will bring light to moderate rain for the next 3 to 4 days. The weather department has also warned of more rough weather ahead, with heavy rain likely in several districts today.
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Weather Office
The weather office explained the technical details. The monsoon trough is currently passing over Sriganganagar, Narnaul, a low-pressure area in central Uttar Pradesh, Dehri, Purulia, and Digha. It is moving towards the northeast Bay of Bengal. A cyclonic circulation over northeast Bihar is adding to the mix, causing all this rain.
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South Bengal
Here's the bulletin for South Bengal. Wednesday will start with cloudy skies. Later in the day, one or two places in South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Bankura, and East Burdwan might see heavy rain. Meanwhile, districts like Howrah, North 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Purulia, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia will get gusty winds of 30 to 40 km/h.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Kolkata
For Kolkata, the day will start with a cloudy sky. Expect heavy showers to lash the city as the day goes on, along with winds blowing at 30-40 km/h. Tomorrow's weather will be similar, but things are expected to get better from Friday.
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North Bengal
North Bengal will see some scattered showers today. The weather department says there's no heavy rain forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, just some light spells. However, the northern districts should brace for heavy rain starting this Friday.
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