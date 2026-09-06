Nepal Floods | Devighat | Army BUILDS BRIDGE Through Devastation | World News

Nepal Floods
The Nepali Army has begun constructing a makeshift bridge in flood-ravaged Devighat, as authorities race to restore connectivity after devastating floods damaged vital infrastructure. Soldiers are working to establish a temporary crossing that could help reconnect affected communities and facilitate the movement of relief supplies and rescue teams. The bridge-building effort comes as Nepal continues its difficult recovery from the disaster.
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