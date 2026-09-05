Washington DC Storm: 70 MPH Winds Tear Through Capital, Trees Crash Into Cars | US News

Washington DC storm: Powerful thunderstorms battered Washington, D.C. overnight, bringing damaging winds, torrential rain and widespread storm damage across the capital region. Wind gusts reached 70 mph in parts of Washington, while Reagan National Airport recorded a 64 mph gust. Trees came crashing down across the city, damaging cars and homes and blocking roads. The storm also knocked down power lines, leaving tens of thousands without electricity across the wider D.C. region as crews worked to clear debris and restore power. The severe weather also affected Maryland and Virginia, with additional storms moving through the region. Watch the latest footage of the Washington DC storm, severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, fallen trees and storm damage. 0:00 — 70 MPH Winds Tear Through Washington DC 1:00 — Trees Crash Into Cars as Storm Damage Spreads 2:00 — Power Lines Down as Severe Weather Hits DC Region