- Home
- India
- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Low Pressure Systems To Impact THESE Places
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Low Pressure Systems To Impact THESE Places
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: There's already one low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, and another one is likely to form in a few days. So with all this activity, where are the rains?
Weather update for the Telugu states
The weather in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is set to change again. Favourable conditions are building up in the Bay of Bengal, and some parts of Andhra Pradesh are already getting rain. Telangana is also seeing scattered showers. The weather department says these spells will continue for the next few days. While a new system is expected in the second week of September, there's no heavy rain warning for Telangana from September 5 to 10. This means the first half of the month might stay relatively dry.
Back-to-back low-pressure systems in Bay of Bengal
The IMD says the low-pressure system in the North Bay of Bengal is losing strength and will weaken further over two days. Its main impact will be on North Coastal Andhra, bringing light to moderate rain. People there should be alert. But the Bay is not quiet yet. A new cyclonic circulation is predicted around September 10, which could become another low-pressure system if conditions are favourable.
How will the weather be in AP today and tomorrow?
The IMD's Amaravati centre has issued a warning for Andhra Pradesh. From September 5 to 8, the state can expect thunderstorms, lightning, and strong surface winds. This alert applies to both Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. The APSDMA adds that winds could gust at speeds of 40 to 60 kmph. During such weather, it's best to stay away from trees and electric poles. Farmers should also keep an eye on their ready-to-harvest crops and take necessary precautions.
Humid weather in Telangana... a temporary break from rains?
The situation in Telangana is a bit different. According to the Hyderabad weather centre, there is no special rain warning for the state from September 5 to 10. This means widespread heavy rains are unlikely. However, you can still expect localised light showers or thunderstorms. With less cloud cover, daytime temperatures might rise, and high humidity will make it feel very stuffy and uncomfortable. Some forecasts suggest rains could increase after September 12. For today, northern and eastern districts like Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, and Bhadradri Kothagudem might get light to moderate rain.
Havoc in Delhi due to heavy rains
Meanwhile, heavy rains are lashing the national capital, Delhi. The downpour has led to waterlogging on roads across the Delhi-NCR region. The IMD had issued a heavy rain alert for the Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi area for September 5 and 6. This shows that the Southwest Monsoon is still active in September. Weather systems in the Bay of Bengal often influence rainfall across east, central, and south India. As one system weakens, another can form, so it's important for everyone, especially farmers, to stay updated and plan their activities accordingly.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMD on major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclone warnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.