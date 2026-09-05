The weather in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is set to change again. Favourable conditions are building up in the Bay of Bengal, and some parts of Andhra Pradesh are already getting rain. Telangana is also seeing scattered showers. The weather department says these spells will continue for the next few days. While a new system is expected in the second week of September, there's no heavy rain warning for Telangana from September 5 to 10. This means the first half of the month might stay relatively dry.