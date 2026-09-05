Cambodia's 3,000-House Settlement Hides a Tragic Border Story | Thailand Conflict | World News

More than 3,000 identical homes now stand in neat rows across a Cambodian plain near the Thailand border. But this isn't an ordinary housing project. These are Cambodia's “waiting villages” — built for families displaced by deadly fighting along the disputed Cambodia-Thailand border. Many families spent months living in tents at Buddhist temples before moving into the new homes, complete with schools, a health centre, shops and basic utilities. Yet for more than 20,000 displaced Cambodians, returning home remains impossible because Thai forces control the areas where they once lived. Some residents are trying to rebuild their lives by opening cafés, grocery stores and salons. Others are struggling to find work after losing their farms and homes. The new settlements offer shelter. But for many, the real question remains: When will they finally be able to go home?