Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 1: The Movie has opened strongly at the Indian box office, earning Rs 24.75 crore on its first day. The Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal starrer benefited from the popularity of the hit Prime Video series

Mirzapur: The Movie has finally arrived in theatres, bringing the popular world of Mirzapur from streaming to the big screen. The action crime thriller, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu, has made a promising start at the Indian box office.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film recorded a net collection of Rs 24.75 crore on its opening day in India. Its gross collection stood at approximately Rs 29.70 crore, with the film playing across 11,135 shows.

The Hindi version registered around 43 per cent overall occupancy, while the Telugu shows recorded approximately 24 per cent occupancy. The numbers indicate a strong opening, particularly considering the film's connection with an already established streaming audience.

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal Lead The Familiar Mirzapur Gang

Directed by Gurmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Movie marks his feature film directorial debut. Puneet Krishna has penned the screenplay, while Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have backed the project under Excel Entertainment. The film expands the story of the popular Prime Video series and brings several familiar characters back to the screen.

Pankaj Tripathi returns as Kaleen Bhaiya, while Ali Fazal reprises his role as Guddu Pandit. Divyenndu is back as Munna Tripathi, and Jitendra Kumar plays Bablu Pandit, taking over the role previously portrayed by Vikrant Massey in the series.

The ensemble also features Ravi Kishan, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sushant Singh, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, among others. Several other familiar faces from the series also return, making nostalgia a major part of the film's appeal.

Mirzapur: The Movie Gets A Mixed-Positive Review

The film has received a largely positive response from fans, although the critical reception has been measured. The review highlighted the familiarity and nostalgia surrounding the film, while suggesting that it does not quite reach the level of the first two seasons. At the same time, the film was considered stronger than the third season.

With a Rs 24.75 crore opening, Mirzapur: The Movie has got off to a solid start. Its performance over the weekend will be important in determining whether the film can build on its opening-day momentum.