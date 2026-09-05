The Kerala Lottery Department is conducting the Karunya KR-767 draw today, September 5, 2026, at 3 PM. Results are awaited for the draw, which features a top prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 25 lakh, and a third of Rs 10 lakh.

The Kerala Lottery Department is set to conduct the Karunya KR-767 lottery draw today, Saturday, September 5, 2026. Lottery ticket holders across the state are eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the draw scheduled to take place at 3 PM. The result is yet to be announced.

The Karunya lottery is one of Kerala's weekly lotteries and is conducted every Saturday. The KR-767 draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, according to available draw information.

The biggest attraction of today's draw is the Rs 1 crore first prize. The lottery also carries a Rs 25 lakh second prize and Rs 10 lakh third prize, along with several other prize categories. A consolation prize of Rs 5,000 is also available for eligible tickets.

As of now, the Karunya KR-767 winning numbers have not been released. Ticket holders should therefore avoid relying on unverified numbers circulating on social media or other unofficial platforms. The winning numbers should be checked against the results published by the Kerala State Lotteries Department and the Kerala Government Gazette.

The Karunya KR-767 ticket carries a face value of Rs 50. Today's draw includes ticket series ranging from KN to KZ, according to the published draw information.

Once the draw is completed, the winning numbers will be published, allowing ticket holders to check prizes across the different categories. Winners are advised to carefully verify their ticket numbers, series and prize category before beginning the claim process.

The Kerala lottery system has seven weekly draws, with a different lottery conducted each day from Monday to Sunday. Karunya is the Saturday draw, while the weekly schedule also includes Win-Win, Sthree Sakthi, Fifty-Fifty, Karunya Plus, Nirmal and Akshaya.

Karunya KR-767 result update: The September 5 lottery result is awaited. This page can be updated once the official winning numbers are released. Ticket holders should verify the final result with the official Kerala Lottery records before claiming any prize.