On September 5, 2026, Indian gold and silver prices are shaped by global economic trends and local demand. Indicative national rates remained stable, with 24K gold at Rs 1,53,062 and 22K gold at Rs 1,40,205 per 10 grams.

Gold and silver prices remain closely watched by Indian buyers and investors on September 5, 2026, with global economic developments, currency movements, local demand and international bullion trends continuing to influence domestic rates. The latest figures give consumers a snapshot of gold and silver prices across major Indian cities before making jewellery or investment-related purchases.

Gold prices are generally quoted according to purity, with 24-karat gold representing the highest commonly traded purity and 22-karat gold being widely used for jewellery. Silver prices are generally quoted per kilogram or per gram. It is important to remember that retail jewellery prices can be higher than the quoted bullion rate because of GST, making charges and other applicable costs.

For September 5, the indicative gold rates available for the national market show 24K gold at Rs 1,56,820 per 10 grams and 22K gold at Rs 1,43,760 per 10 grams. The latest available data shows these rates unchanged from the previous day's closing figures.

Gold and Silver Prices Today - September 5, 2026

City 24K Gold (10g) 22K Gold (10g) Silver 999 (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,56,820 Rs 1,43,760 Rs 2,49,900 Mumbai Rs 1,56,670 Rs 14,3,610 Rs 2,49,900 Kolkata Rs 1,56,670 Rs 14,3,610 Rs 2,49,900 Chennai Rs 1,56,670 Rs 14,3,610 Rs 2,54,900 Bengaluru Rs 1,56,670 Rs 14,3,610 Rs 2,49,900 Hyderabad Rs 1,56,670 Rs 14,3,610 Rs 2,54,900

Note: The city-wise table above consolidates the latest available quoted rates; jewellery-shop prices may differ.

Silver prices have also remained elevated. Available city-level data puts silver in Delhi at about Rs 2,49,900 per kg, while Bengaluru's rate also remains around Rs 2,49,900 per kg.

The bullion market continues to react to global developments, including expectations surrounding US monetary policy, movements in the dollar and geopolitical uncertainty. Gold's status as a safe-haven asset means changes in interest-rate expectations and investor sentiment can quickly influence international prices. Silver, meanwhile, is affected by both investment demand and its industrial applications.

Buyers should therefore treat quoted city rates as indicative bullion prices rather than the final amount payable at a jewellery store. Making charges, GST, purity, retailer premiums and other costs can change the final bill. Rates can also move during the trading day as domestic and international markets respond to fresh developments.