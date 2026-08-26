Salman Khan's Top 20 Dance Hits | Ultimate Bollywood Party Playlist | 38 Years of Salman Khan

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Salman Khan's Top 20 Dance Hits

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Aug 26 2026, 11:14 AM IST
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When it comes to Bollywood's biggest superstars and most iconic dancers, Salman Khan has created a legacy that is hard to match. From energetic party anthems to catchy dance numbers and unforgettable hook steps, his films have given us some of the most loved songs in Hindi cinema.Over nearly four decades, Salman Khan has become synonymous with larger-than-life entertainment, infectious music and signature dance moves. His songs have ruled weddings, parties, celebrations and playlists across generations.From O O Jaane Jaana and Tan Tana Tan to Hud Hud Dabangg, Jumme Ki Raat, Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai and Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat, these songs continue to make audiences dance.In this video:0:00 – Salman Khan's Top 20 Dance Songs Countdown Begins2:30 – From Hangover & Character Dheela to Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai5:30 – O O Jaane Jaana, Dabangg & Munni Badnaam Hui – The Ultimate HitsAs Salman Khan celebrates 38 years in the Bollywood film industry, let's count down his Top 20 Dance Songs that deserve a place in every Bollywood party playlist.

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