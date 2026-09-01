Badshah & Isha Rikhi DIVORCE After Just 5 Months! What Happened? | Entertainment News

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Badshah & Isha Rikhi DIVORCE After Just 5 Months! What Happened?

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Sep 01 2026, 01:12 PM IST
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Badshah and Isha Rikhi have announced their separation just five months after their marriage. In a joint statement, the couple said they have mutually decided to part ways with respect and understanding. They also requested privacy and urged fans to avoid speculation as they begin a new chapter separately.0:00 — Badshah & Isha Rikhi Announce Separation After 5 Months1:20 — Couple’s Joint Statement: “Mutually Decided to Part Ways”2:45 — Their Relationship, Wedding & What Led to the Announcement

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