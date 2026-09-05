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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain, Downpour For Cyclonic Circulation; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A cyclonic circulation, the monsoon trough are causing spells of heavy rain across Kolkata and South Bengal. The sky will stay cloudy today, Saturday, with chances of thunderstorms
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Spells of heavy rain
A double whammy is hitting the region. A cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal and neighbouring Bangladesh, combined with a strong monsoon trough, has been causing repeated spells of heavy rain. This has left Kolkata and several districts of South Bengal flooded for the past few days.
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Mostly cloudy sky
The forecast for Saturday, 5th September 2026, shows Kolkata's sky will be mostly cloudy. The city will likely see several rounds of heavy rain with thunderstorms. But, the continuous heavy rainfall seen on Tuesday and Wednesday is not expected to repeat.
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Possibility of sudden intense rain
Weather experts are not ruling out the chance of a sudden, intense spell of rain this afternoon or evening due to the cyclonic circulation. Speaking of temperature and weather, Kolkata's maximum temperature will be around 30.2 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will hover around 27.1 degrees Celsius today.
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Extreme muggy conditions when rain stops
The continuous rain has brought the temperature down a bit. But, with relative humidity between 79% and 90%, the weather will feel extremely muggy and uncomfortable as soon as the rain takes a break.
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Sky conditions:
The sky has been cloudy since morning. Dark, thunderous clouds could gather in the afternoon, bringing a temporary but intense downpour as predicted. The record-breaking rain from the start of this week has put immense pressure on Kolkata's drainage system.
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Waterlogged Kolkata
From Queensway near the Victoria Memorial and the Race Course area to Central Avenue, Thanthania, and the Ultodanga underpass, many areas are flooded. Several low-lying areas and bylanes in South Kolkata, including Behala, Kasba, and Jadavpur, are still under water.
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South Bengal forecast
Besides Kolkata, districts like Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, and East and West Medinipur will continue to receive light to moderate rain. The situation in areas near Bolpur in Birbhum is already quite bad, with waterlogging from previous heavy rains.
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Possibility of thunderstorms
The weather department has warned people to be cautious, as there is a high chance of thunderstorms in these districts this afternoon. Meanwhile, there is no sign of relief for the districts of North Bengal either. Alipurduar, Coochbehar, and Jalpaiguri are likely to receive very heavy rain today.
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Hilly areas
Due to the continuous rainfall, a yellow alert has been issued for the hilly districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong. The alert warns of possible landslides and rising water levels in the rivers.
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Extra precaution
The weather office has issued a special advisory. If it starts raining with thunder and lightning, avoid standing under open skies or near electric poles. It is also crucial to be extra careful about open manholes or live wires while moving through waterlogged areas.
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