On September 5, petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities remained unchanged despite a significant weekly increase in global crude oil prices. This stability, maintained by state-run oil companies, contrasts with international market volatility driven by US-Iran hostilities.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on Saturday, September 5, even as global crude oil prices recorded a sharp weekly rise amid escalating US-Iran hostilities. State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs), which revise fuel prices daily at 6 am, kept domestic petrol and diesel rates steady. India follows a dynamic fuel pricing system, but retail prices have remained largely stable despite considerable volatility in international oil markets.

The latest rates show significant differences between cities because of variations in state taxes, VAT and other local charges. Petrol is priced at Rs 102.12 per litre in New Delhi, while Mumbai motorists pay Rs 111.21 and Bengaluru consumers pay Rs 111.68 per litre.

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today - September 5, 2026

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 115.71 Rs 103.84

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, September 4: Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Other Cities

The domestic price stability comes despite a strong rally in global crude. Brent crude gained 7.6% during the week, while US crude rose by nearly 10%. Brent futures gained 0.8%, or 76 cents, to settle at $92.68 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.20%, or 18 cents, to close at $91.48 a barrel.

Julius Baer head of economics and next generation research Norbert Rucker said, "Oil seems to be in a phase where the conflict’s gridlock and recurring hostilities are regularly awakening a risk premium embedded in prices,” Reuters reported. He added, "So far, there is no indication that this week’s escalation materially impacted exports out of the Middle East and tightened the oil market," and said, "Oil’s current rally seems mostly mood and fear driven."

Shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz is also being closely watched. Preliminary data showed four commodity vessels crossed the strategic waterway on Thursday, significantly below the 10-day average of around 15. ANZ analysts have raised their short-term Brent forecast to $95 a barrel, with further upside possible if the conflict intensifies.

The last major domestic petrol and diesel price revision was on May 25, when prices were increased by around Rs 2.7- Rs 2.8 per litre respectively.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, September 3: Fuel Rates Stay Steady Despite Crude Oil Easing; Check City-Wise Rates