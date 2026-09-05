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Immortal Box Office Collection Day 1: GV Prakash's Film Gets a Bumper Opening; Check
Immortal Box Office Collection Day 1: GV Prakash Kumar's new horror-thriller 'Immortal' has hit the screens. Directed by Mariyappan Sinna and starring Kayadu Lohar, let's check out how much the film earned on its first day
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Image Credit : X
Immortal Movie Box Office
The film's story connects a mysterious event from 1000 years ago to the present day. This horror-thriller, from debut director Mariyappan Sinna, stars GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar and is getting a positive response from audiences.
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Immortal Movie
The story begins with a strange child being abandoned on a mountain. It then jumps to 2026, where GV Prakash's character moves into a large bungalow in Chennai to save on rent. He soon finds out his housemate isn't human and the house is haunted. What follows is his thrilling attempt to escape.
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Kayadu Lohar
Critics are praising GV Prakash Kumar for his unique role. Kayadu Lohar also grabs attention with her performance and looks. The film's music, cinematography, and M. Rajesh's sharp editing for its 131-minute runtime are also getting a thumbs-up.
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Positive Review
The film's positive reviews have translated into great box office numbers. 'Immortal' collected a solid ₹1.10 crore in India on its opening day. With the weekend ahead, collections are expected to grow, making this a potential comeback hit for GV Prakash.
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