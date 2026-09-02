Pawan Kalyan Birthday Special | Top 20 Iconic Songs Of Power Star

Celebrate the birthday of Power Star Pawan Kalyan with 20 iconic songs that have defined his larger-than-life image and created unforgettable memories for Telugu cinema fans. From mass anthems and energetic dance numbers to romantic melodies and cult classics, these tracks continue to echo the unmatched craze surrounding Pawan Kalyan. Featuring fan favourites like Bheemla Nayak Title Song, Aaradugula Bullet, Jalsa Jalsa, Travelling Soldier, Pillaa, Panjaa and Kodakaa Koteswar Rao, this countdown celebrates the musical journey of one of Tollywood's most iconic stars.