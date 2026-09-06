Mexico Church Fireworks BLAST! Multiple Dead, Dozens Injured in Festival Explosion | World News

Mexico Church Fireworks BLAST! Multiple Dead, Dozens Injured in Festival Explosion
A devastating fireworks explosion has struck church festivities in Santa María Canchesdá, Temascalcingo, State of Mexico, leaving multiple people dead and at least a dozen injured. Panic erupted as residents called for emergency services and urged people to stay away from the area to clear the way for rescue and emergency teams.
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