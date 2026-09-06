Indonesia SHOCKER! Six Volcanoes Erupt | Mount Ili, Anak Krakatau Explode | World News

Indonesia SHOCKER! Six Volcanoes Erupt
Indonesia is witnessing an extraordinary burst of volcanic activity, with six volcanoes — Ili Lewotolok, Anak Krakatau, Mount Ibu, Mount Semeru, Lewotobi Laki-laki and Sinabung — recording eruptions around the same period. The latest activity at Anak Krakatau and Ili Lewotolok has intensified concerns, as ash clouds spread across parts of Indonesia and disrupt daily life and aviation. Indonesian authorities say the six eruptions are independent volcanic events and are not triggering one another.
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