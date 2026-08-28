Another Nepal Flood Incoming? China Warns Barrier Lake Could Burst | World News

Nepal is facing a fresh and potentially dangerous flood threat after China's Ministry of Water Resources issued a major warning following the country's devastating flash floods.According to a Global Times report citing CCTV, a significant barrier lake has formed in Nepal, currently holding around 2 million cubic metres of water and already overflowing. Another 3 million cubic metres could enter the lake within three days, sharply increasing the risk of a breach.Chinese authorities have warned of a high breach risk near the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo river confluence, while Nepal's disaster authorities have urged communities and agencies downstream of the Bhotekoshi River to remain highly vigilant.The warning comes after an obstruction blocked the upper Lhende River, creating the lake upstream.Meanwhile, China has mobilised PLA troops, rescue teams and engineering personnel after a devastating Nepal-origin mudslide struck Gyirong Port. Difficult terrain, heavy rainfall and the threat of secondary disasters are complicating rescue efforts.