Kerala State Lottery: The Kerala Lottery Sthree-Sakthi SS-534 draw was held on Tuesday (Aug 25) with a lucky winner walking away with a jackpot worth Rs 1 crore.

The Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-534 result has been announced, bringing a massive ₹1 crore jackpot to one lucky ticket holder from Ernakulam. The draw was conducted on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, as part of Kerala State Lotteries’ weekly lottery programme. The winning ticket number for the top prize is SE 974999.

With the results now out, ticket holders can check their numbers against the complete prize list to see whether they have won a reward in the SS-534 draw.

Rs 1 Crore First Prize Goes to Ernakulam

The biggest prize of the Sthree Sakthi SS-534 draw has gone to ticket SE 974999, sold in Ernakulam. The winner is entitled to the first prize of ₹1 crore, subject to applicable deductions and the lottery department’s claim rules.

The second prize of ₹30 lakh was awarded to ticket SL 541135, from Kollam, while the third prize of ₹5 lakh went to SK 838192, from Kottayam.

Sthree Sakthi SS-534 Prize Details

The weekly lottery features multiple prize categories, allowing several ticket holders to win amounts ranging from ₹100 to ₹1 crore. The consolation prize linked to the first-prize number is ₹5,000 for the applicable series.

The lottery ticket is priced at ₹50, and the Sthree Sakthi draw is generally held every Tuesday at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

How to Check Kerala Lottery SS-534 Result

Participants should carefully compare their series and ticket number with the published winning numbers. For the higher prize categories, the complete ticket combination is important.

Winners should preserve the original ticket and follow the Kerala State Lotteries Department's official procedure for claiming their prize. Prize claims are subject to verification and applicable rules.

SS-534 Winning Number at a Glance

First Prize: ₹1 crore

Winning Ticket: SE 974999

Winning District: Ernakulam

Second Prize: ₹30 lakh — SL 541135

Third Prize: ₹5 lakh — SK 838192

Here is the list of winning numbers of the Kerala Lottery Sthree-Sakthi SS-534 lucky draw:

Lucky number SE 974999 won the first prize worth Rs 1 crore.

Lucky number SL 541135 won the second prize worth Rs 30 lakh, while SK 838192 won the third prize worth Rs 5 lakh.

Ticket numbers ending with the following numbers won the fourth prize worth Rs 5,000: 1238, 1800, 1866, 2047, 2137, 2524, 3039, 3613, 4302, 4424, 4995, 6663, 6965, 6967,7045, 7097, 7942, 8415, 8561.

The subsequent winning lucky numbers managed to win cash prizes worth Rs 2000, Rs 1000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100.