Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Will It Rain On Rakhi? Check Forecast Here
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: On Rakhi Purnima, Kolkata and the rest of West Bengal are likely to see thunderstorms and rain. A new low-pressure system in the northwest Bay of Bengal and a monsoon trough could lead to heavy showers
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Image Credit : Gemini
Today's Weather
On August 27, Rakhi Purnima, the entire state including Kolkata will likely get light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. The Alipore Met office says a new low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and a monsoon trough from Jharkhand to Digha will cause this weather.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Kolkata Weather Forecast
Kolkata's sky will stay mostly cloudy all day. The city can expect spells of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. If you're stepping out for the festival, you must carry an umbrella or a raincoat.
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Gusty Winds and Thunderstorms
During the rain, some parts of the city might experience gusty winds blowing at 30 to 40 kmph. A lightning alert has also been issued, so it's best to stay in a safe shelter during the downpour.
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Temperature
Kolkata's maximum temperature will be around 33°C and the minimum around 27°C. High humidity in the air will make it feel sticky and uncomfortable when it's not raining.
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South Bengal Weather
The intensity of rain might increase in parts of South Bengal. The forecast predicts moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms, especially in South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly, and Bankura districts.
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Coastal Alert
Besides rain, South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur could see strong, gusty winds. The sea will be rough, so fishermen have been warned not to go into the deep sea.
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Image Credit : gemini
North Bengal Weather
The hilly regions and Dooars in North Bengal will also get light to moderate rain on Rakhi Purnima. A yellow alert for scattered heavy showers has been issued for the five upper districts: Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Temperature in Hilly Regions
Malda and the two Dinajpurs will likely see only light rain. Temperatures in North Bengal's plains will hover between 30°-32°C, but it will be much cooler in the hills, around 16°-22°C.
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