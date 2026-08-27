Apple has announced its "Surprise and Shine" event for September 9, where it is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 series and new Apple Watches. Industry rumors also hint at the potential launch of the company's first foldable iPhone, while reports suggest camera-equipped AirPods are delayed until 2027.

Apple has announced that its next product launch event will be held on September 9 under the tagline "Surprise and Shine". The event, which is set for 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST), will be broadcast live on YouTube, Apple TV, and Apple's website. Although Apple has not disclosed its plans, it is generally anticipated that the firm would introduce the iPhone 18 series. Although Apple has not acknowledged any new hardware, industry rumours have also hinted about the release of the company's first foldable iPhone.

As in previous occasions, Apple has issued advertising artwork with the slogan "Surprise and shine" next to its neon-lit logo. The look is reminiscent of the white neon style of the Siri AI beta that Apple debuted at WWDC 2026 earlier this year.

Along with new smart home appliances, the tech giant is also anticipated to launch the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra. Additionally, Apple posted a livestream link to the event on its YouTube account. The description of the video says, “Join us for a special event on September 9 at 10 a.m. PT.” The Apple Park Campus in Cupertino, California, will host the event.

Separately, Bloomberg revealed that despite recent rumours that the device would appear sooner, Apple's plans for camera-equipped AirPods are still on pace for a 2027 debut.

Bloomberg News revealed in early May that the new earphones, which were intended to propel the iPhone manufacturer into the AI wearables market, had long been scheduled for release this year. This past spring, the gadget underwent extensive testing among Apple workers.

However, supply chain and software issues caused Apple to delay the earbuds until 2027 by the summer, when the firm had hoped to start manufacturing them, according to a mid-June Bloomberg story. With Apple's September iPhone event approaching, the presence of the leak in soon-to-be-released software fueled speculation that the introduction of the new AirPods was imminent.