The top prize in the Karunya Plus KN-638 lottery is ₹1 crore, while the second and third prizes are worth ₹30 lakh and ₹5 lakh, respectively. A participant with ticket number PS 320327 has won the bumper jackpot first prize.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department will hold the Karunya Plus KN-638 lottery draw today, August 27, 2026, with the first prize valued ₹1 crore. The weekly draw is set for 3 p.m. Thursday at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, and participants are waiting for the winning numbers.

Karunya Plus is part of Kerala's weekly lottery program and is selected every Thursday. The current draw, KN-638, offers various prize categories, including a ₹30 lakh second prize, a ₹5 lakh third prize, and multiple lower-tier rewards. The official Kerala State Lotteries Department remains the most reliable source for determining the final winning numbers.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-534 Result: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Won by Ernakulam Ticket; Winners List OUT

Kerala Karunya Plus KN-638 Prize Structure

1st prize ₹1 crore : Winning Number: PS 320327

2nd prize ₹30 lakh : Winning Number: PO 635731



3rd prize ₹5 lakh: Winning Number: PU 134959



4th prize ₹5,000: 0266, 0933, 1292, 1702, 3206, 3969, 4432, 4456, 5407, 5676, 5991, 6450, 7172, 7174, 7652, 8835, 8887, 9469, 9544



5th prize ₹2,000: 0123, 1766, 3927, 3983, 6389, 9182



6th prize ₹1,000: 0007, 0115, 0143, 0739, 0779, 1274, 1535, 1553, 1627, 1667, 2183, 2819, 2830, 3068, 5186, 5337, 5607, 5645, 5762, 5903, 6240, 8063, 8115, 9131, 9688



7th prize ₹500: 0278, 0491, 0529, 0563, 0601, 0633, 0802, 0852, 1010, 1319, 1608, 1965, 1986, 2062, 2077, 2213, 2263, 2287, 2482, 2488, 2661, 2931, 3379, 3383, 3440, 3711, 3821, 3972, 4139, 4287, 4440, 4603, 4613, 4641, 4875, 5037, 5209, 5413, 5481, 5483, 5648, 5778, 5886, 6074, 6081, 6222, 6273, 6296, 6380, 6490,6608, 6630, 6702, 6849, 7139, 7797, 8059, 8126, 8132, 8505, 8641, 8667, 8791, 8926, 9127, 9240, 9336, 9341, 9481, 9627, 9743, 9787, 9922, 9958, 9969, 9991



8th prize ₹200: 0026, 0164, 0217, 0349, 0479, 1122, 1156, 1182, 1357, 1806, 1936, 2091, 2250, 2253, 2292, 2306, 2375, 2494, 2535, 2615, 2681, 2688, 2747, 2822, 2887, 3094, 3506, 3571, 3646, 3710, 3834, 4159, 4274, 4369, 4465, 4646, 4853, 5079, 5085, 5196, 5398, 5432, 5659, 5892, 5936, 5968, 6003, 6302, 6665, 6817, 6876, 6992, 7036, 7080, 7196, 7543, 7598, 7769, 8205, 8336, 8452, 8727, 8745, 8970, 9050, 9067, 9265, 9502, 9869, 9898



9th prize ₹100: 0380, 0628, 0761, 0920, 0957, 1046, 1279, 1324, 1423, 1449, 1517, 1596, 1793, 1799, 2318, 2339, 2368, 2502, 3104, 3213, 3270, 3317, 3681, 3726, 4015, 4193, 4404, 4430, 4643, 5269, 5678, 5850, 5954, 6393, 6419, 6471, 6508, 6693, 6711, 7153, 7273, 7506, 7887, 7888, 7904, 8376, 8711, 8798, 8861, 8953, 9076, 9083, 9163, 9316

Consolation prize ₹5,000: PN 320327, PO 320327, PP 320327, PR 320327, PT 320327, PU 320327, PV 320327, PW 320327, PX 320327, PY 320327, PZ 320327

The top prizes for the August 27 draw are as follows:

Individual winning tickets receive first-, second-, and third-prize awards, while various lesser categories are determined by the ticket's final four digits. The consolation prize is awarded to tickets in the other qualifying series that match the first-prize number.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today, 26/08/2026: Dhanalekshmi DL-67 Postponed Due To Onam 2026; Check Next Draw Date

How to check Kerala Karunya Plus KN-638 results?

Once the draw is complete, ticket holders should compare their numbers to the official result released by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

The safest method for checking the outcome is:

Visit the official Kerala State Lottery website.

Look for the Karunya Plus KN-638 results.

Download or see the official results document.

Check the whole ticket number for the first, second and third prizes.

For lower-tier awards, compare the last four numbers.

If your ticket is on the winning list, keep the original and pursue the department's prize-claim procedures.

Kerala Lottery Prize Claim Rules

Before attempting to collect any award, winners should refer to the official results and follow government instructions. The original winning ticket is required for verification, and winners should keep it secure until the claim procedure is complete.

The Kerala lottery system is run by the state government, with drawings conducted according to predetermined regulations. Participants should review the appropriate prize structure and claim criteria for the current draw rather than relying on information from previous lotteries.

The KN-638 draw was set to take place at 3 p.m. on August 27, 2026. The final winning numbers should thus be examined only after the draw has taken place and the official results have been announced.