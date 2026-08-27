Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi is likely to remain cloudy on Thursday, August 27, with light rain expected in parts of the capital. While temperatures may stay moderate, high humidity is likely to make weather conditions uncomfortable for residents across Delhi-NCR

Delhi is expected to witness generally cloudy skies on Thursday, with light to very light rainfall likely from the morning through the afternoon. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature is likely to remain between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may settle between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius.

South-easterly winds are expected to blow during the day at speeds of around 5-10 kmph. Despite the possibility of rain, rainfall activity is likely to remain limited across the capital.

The IMD has also forecast very light rain in isolated areas of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab until September 1. Meanwhile, parts of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh may receive heavy rainfall during this period.

Delhi recorded 8.8 mm rain in 24 hours

Delhi experienced cloudy weather along with light rain and humid conditions on Wednesday, August 26. The capital recorded 8.8 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am, according to the IMD.

The minimum temperature settled at 26.5 degrees Celsius, which was 0.1 degrees above the seasonal average. The maximum temperature was around 33.8 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees below normal.

Weather conditions were warmer in parts of Delhi-NCR. Ghaziabad recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius, while Noida saw the mercury rise to 34.9 degrees Celsius.

Over the previous 24 hours, isolated thunderstorms and lightning were also reported in Delhi, along with very light to light rain in some areas.

High humidity continues to cause discomfort

Although rainfall remained limited, high humidity continued to make conditions uncomfortable across Delhi-NCR. The minimum temperature in different parts of the capital ranged between 24 and 27 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures remained between 33 and 34 degrees Celsius.

South-easterly winds generally blew at speeds of 10-15 kmph during the day. The maximum wind speed of 23 kmph was recorded at around 3:30 pm on Wednesday.

The combination of warm temperatures, moisture and limited rainfall is likely to keep humidity levels high in the capital. Residents can therefore expect another humid day despite cloudy skies and the possibility of light rain.