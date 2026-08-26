Manoj Tiwari’s BIG Statement on Mamata, Bihar Funds, Reservation & Khesari Lal Yadav

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has made headlines with his latest remarks on Mamata Banerjee, Bihar development funds, reservation, student protests, onion prices and the Bhojpuri industry.Tiwari responded to criticism surrounding the Modi government’s policies while discussing Bihar’s development push and the concerns raised by students. He also addressed questions surrounding reservation and rising onion prices.The BJP MP further reacted to the ongoing Bhojpuri controversy involving Khesari Lal Yadav and the ‘Bhojpuri Bawaal’ show, bringing the entertainment industry into the wider conversation.0:00 — Manoj Tiwari’s BIG Statement on Mamata & Bihar Funds1:00 — Reservation, Student Concerns & Onion Prices Explained2:00 — Manoj Tiwari Reacts to Khesari Lal Yadav Controversy