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'Toxic' enters the box office race with a massive target

KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations have jointly produced 'Toxic', with Venkat K. Narayana and Yash as producers. Since this is Yash's first film after a long gap post-'KGF 2', expectations were sky-high, leading to massive pre-release business. Star producer Dil Raju reportedly bought the Telugu theatrical rights for a whopping ₹108 crore. The rights for other regions were also sold for huge amounts: Karnataka for around ₹100 crore, Tamil for ₹50 crore, overseas for ₹75 crore, and the rest of India (including Hindi) for ₹100 crore. This means 'Toxic' entered the race with a massive target of ₹450 crore. We'll have to see how it performs after its ₹100 crore opening day.