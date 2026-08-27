Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1: Yash, Kiara Advani's Film Earns Rs. 100 Crores
Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1: Rocking Star Yash's new action-romance 'Toxic' got some pretty bad reviews on its first day. But guess what? The movie still made a killing at the box office. Find out just how much it raked in on Day 1!
Yash's 'Toxic' creates a storm at the box office
Pan-India star Yash's new film, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', hit theatres on Wednesday. The movie is already creating a storm at the box office, writing new records. This is Yash's first big-screen appearance after the massive success of 'K.G.F: Chapter 2'. Director Geetu Mohandas's film crossed the ₹100 crore net collection mark in India on its very first day.
First day collections cross ₹140 crore worldwide
Language-wise breakdown of 'Toxic's' first-day net collections
'Toxic' enters the box office race with a massive target
The star cast and the controversy
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