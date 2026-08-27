Kerala Lottery Result Today Live: The Karunya Plus KN-638 lottery draw for Thursday, August 27 will take place at 3 p.m. Check out the live updates and complete list of winning numbers here.

The Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-638 draw takes place today, August 27, 2026, providing another opportunity for lottery players to win a life-changing award. The weekly Karunya Plus draw is planned at 3 p.m. at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The results are expected to be available following the draw, and participants are recommended to check their tickets against the official Kerala State Lotteries results.

Karunya Plus KN-638 Draw Today

Karunya Plus is one of Kerala's weekly state lotteries, held every Thursday. The KN-638 draw is planned for August 27 with a top reward of ₹1 crore. Karunya Plus lottery tickets cost ₹50 each.

Participants should keep their tickets handy and check the final results once the official figures are revealed.

The first prize is worth ₹1 crore.

The KN-638 draw's main appeal is the ₹1 crore first prize. The reward structure also includes a few more categories, giving competitors more chances to win.

The reported prize structure comprises the following:

First Prize: ₹1 Crore. Consolation prize: ₹5,000. Second Prize: ₹30 Lakh. Third Prize: ₹5 lakh. Fourth Prize: ₹5,000. ₹2,000 is the fifth prize. ₹1,000 is the sixth prize. ₹500 is the seventh prize. Eighth Place: ₹200 ₹100 is the ninth prize. Where and When Will the Draw Take Place?

The Karunya Plus KN-638 draw is set for Thursday, August 27 at 3 PM. The location is Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

After the draw, the winning numbers are usually announced. Instead than depending on unreliable social media posts, participants should rely on the official outcome and government lottery records.

How to View the Results of the Kerala Lottery KN-638

Ticket holders can match their series and ticket number with the winning combinations after the results are announced. When collecting lower-tier awards based on certain ending numbers, it is very crucial to thoroughly review each digit.

Winners of significant prizes should follow the formal claim procedure of the Kerala State Lotteries Department and save the original ticket.

Previous Draw for Karunya Plus

August 20 was the date of the last Karunya Plus draw, KN-637. The winning ticket was linked to Thrissur, and the first-prize ticket was recorded as PK 789430.

Participants from all around Kerala are currently awaiting the most recent winning numbers as the KN-638 draw takes place today.

Note: Before claiming any prizes, lottery results should always be confirmed with the official Kerala State Lotteries Department/Government Gazette.