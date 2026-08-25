Is Parul Gulati a Cheater? Krystal & Shahneel Make Shocking Claims | Traitors 2 Controversy

The Traitors 2 has erupted in a major controversy after Krystal D’Souza and Shahneel Gill made shocking allegations questioning Parul Gulati’s gameplay. Krystal claimed she was furious after allegedly learning that information may have been leaked from outside the game, while Shahneel went a step further, describing the alleged situation as 'match fixing.'Parul had stunned contestants with her repeated and accurate suspicions about the Traitors. Now, her so-called 'gut feeling' has come under intense scrutiny. Shahneel alleged that a contestant’s production-assigned 'shadow' may have been paid to leak information, while Krystal questioned how Parul repeatedly identified Traitors without convincing reasons.With the controversy exploding after Parul’s eviction, questions are now being raised over whether her gameplay was genuinely brilliant—or whether there was more happening behind the scenes. The allegations remain allegations, and the report does not include a response from Parul Gulati to the claims.In this video: 0:00 — Parul Gulati’s Traitors 2 gameplay faces fresh controversy1:00 — Krystal D’Souza & Shahneel Gill make shocking allegations2:00 — “Match fixing” claim puts The Traitors 2 gameplay under scrutiny