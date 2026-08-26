A dramatic Nepal Army rescue has gone viral after a boy stranded on the rooftop of a flood-surrounded building waved his T-shirt to attract a helicopter. A soldier eventually grabbed his hand and pulled him to safety. The rescue comes as flash floods in Nepal's Rasuwa continue to cause widespread destruction, with 384 travellers reported missing.

A dramatic rescue video from flood-hit Nepal has gone viral after showing a stranded boy waving his T-shirt from the rooftop of a building that had been swept into the middle of a raging river. The video, shared by the Nepal Army, captures the tense moments as a military helicopter flies dangerously close to the roof while floodwaters rage below. As the helicopter gradually descends, a rescuer reaches out, grabs the boy's hand and pulls him to safety.

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A desperate signal for help

The multi-storey building was left surrounded by floodwater and debris after devastating flash floods hit Nepal's northern Rasuwa district near the Tibet border.

With no obvious way to escape, the boy climbed onto the topmost roof and began waving his T-shirt to attract the attention of rescue teams. Moments later, a Nepal Army helicopter appeared overhead.

The aircraft carefully lowered itself towards one edge of the roof. As soon as the boy managed to reach the helicopter, a soldier grabbed his hand and pulled him inside, bringing the dangerous operation to a successful end.

Massive rescue operation underway

The dramatic rescue comes as Nepal continues to battle the aftermath of the sudden flooding of the Bhote Koshi River, which struck the Rasuwa region at around 9 am local time. At least 95 people have been killed in the tragedy as rescue efforts continue.

The flash flood damaged settlements, roads, bridges, vehicles and infrastructure projects in areas near the Tibet border. China's Gyirong port was also reportedly affected, with roads, communication networks and power supplies disrupted.

According to the Nepal Tourism Board, 384 travellers were reported missing in the aftermath of the floods. The preliminary list included 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali citizens, with at least 105 Indians among those reported missing.

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The Nepal Army has deployed helicopters and ground rescue teams as efforts continue to locate stranded people and assess the full scale of the disaster.

Video sparks emotional reactions

The rescue footage has drawn widespread praise online. Many viewers described the operation as “incredible” and applauded the Nepal Army for reaching the stranded boy despite the dangerous conditions.

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While some social media users questioned the sharing of rescue footage during an ongoing disaster, others said the video highlighted the risks faced by soldiers and emergency teams working in difficult conditions.

As search and rescue operations continue, authorities remain on high alert in the affected areas, while efforts are underway to trace those still missing.