Gold and silver prices in India witnessed a slight uptick today, buoyed by global demand and persistent inflationary pressures.

Gold and silver prices in India witnessed a slight uptick today, buoyed by global demand and persistent inflationary pressures. The price of 24K gold, also known as 999 pure gold, stands at Rs 16,374 per gram, while 22K gold, containing 91.67% pure gold and widely preferred for jewellery, is priced at Rs 15,009 per gram.

Gold rates in India are shaped by several key factors, including international bullion prices, fluctuations in the US dollar exchange rate and domestic jewellery demand. With the festive season approaching, increased consumer demand could further influence prices, leaving buyers closely watching daily rate movements.

Gold and Silver Rates Today: City-Wise Latest Prices

CITY 24K Gold (Rs/per g) 22K Gold (Rs/per g) Silver (Rs/1kg) New Delhi Rs 16,389 Rs 15,024 Rs 2,59,900 Mumbai Rs 16,374 Rs 15,009 Rs 2,59,900 Kolkata Rs 16,374 Rs 15,009 Rs 2,59,900 Chennai Rs 16,374 Rs 15,009 Rs 2,64,900

Meanwhile, silver is also commanding a strong price, with the rate for pure silver at approximately Rs 2,59,900 per kilogram. Silver 925, commonly known as sterling silver, is priced at around Rs 2,59,000 per kilogram.

Although silver remains more affordable than gold, it continues to attract investors and jewellery buyers, particularly in regions where silver ornaments are traditionally popular. Global market trends and industrial demand also play a crucial role in driving silver prices, contributing to frequent fluctuations.