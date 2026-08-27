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Toxic OTT Release: Netflix or JioHotstar or Prime Video? When and Where to Watch Yash's Action Film? Read HERE
Toxic OTT release: Wondering whether Yash’s action-packed film will stream on Netflix, JioHotstar or Prime Video? Here’s what to know about Toxic’s expected OTT platform, release date and streaming details.
Toxic
Rocking Star Yash's fans have been waiting for 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' for a long time, and it's finally in theatres. The film got off to a great start, reportedly earning ₹101.10 crore net in India on its first day. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, this gangster drama had a lot of hype even before its release. With a huge star cast including Nayanthara and Kiara Advani alongside Yash, fans are now eagerly discussing its OTT premiere details online.
Also read: Yash’s Toxic Replaces Irumudi In Hyderabad Theatres, Sparks Buzz Ahead Of Grand Release
When will Toxic come to OTT?
The film's team has not announced an official OTT release date yet. But according to reports, the movie might start streaming on OTT about 4 to 8 weeks after its theatrical run. If everything goes as expected, 'Toxic' could have its digital premiere between late September and October 2026. However, we need to wait for an official confirmation from the makers or the OTT platform.
Also read: Toxic Overseas Review: UAE, USA, UK, Australia Audiences React To Yash’s Film, Here Are All Its Verdict
Will Yash's Toxic land on ZEE5?
ZEE5's name has come up in discussions about 'Toxic's OTT platform. Reports suggest that ZEE5 has acquired the film's digital and satellite rights. This has led fans to believe that the much-awaited movie will stream on ZEE5 after its theatrical run. But it's important to note that neither ZEE5 nor the 'Toxic' producers have officially confirmed this deal. For now, this is just based on media reports.
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Digital and satellite rights for ₹235 crore?
There's more exciting news about the movie's OTT rights. A Filmibeat report claims that the digital and satellite rights for all languages have been bought for around ₹235 crore. If this amount is true, it would be a massive deal in the business. However, neither the producers nor ZEE5 have officially confirmed this ₹235 crore agreement. So, this is just information from reports for now.
Also read: Toxic Movie Cast Salaries REVEALED: How Much Did Yash, Kiara Advani and Nayanthara Earn?
A ₹101.10 crore opening day!
'Toxic' has had a fantastic start in theatres. According to reports, the movie collected a net of ₹101.10 crore in India on its very first day. There was a huge buzz around the film before its release, and Yash's fans had high expectations. The first-day box office numbers clearly show how much craze there is for the movie.
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When can we watch Yash's movie on OTT?
For now, 'Toxic' is running in theatres, and fans will have to wait a bit longer for its OTT release. Reports suggest the film might land on a digital platform after a 4 to 8-week theatrical window. While ZEE5's name is doing the rounds, both the platform and the reported ₹235 crore deal need official confirmation. So, Yash's fans will have to wait for an official announcement from the makers.
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