The film's team has not announced an official OTT release date yet. But according to reports, the movie might start streaming on OTT about 4 to 8 weeks after its theatrical run. If everything goes as expected, 'Toxic' could have its digital premiere between late September and October 2026. However, we need to wait for an official confirmation from the makers or the OTT platform.

Also read: Toxic Overseas Review: UAE, USA, UK, Australia Audiences React To Yash’s Film, Here Are All Its Verdict