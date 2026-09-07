After a relatively quieter spell of rain over the past few days, weather conditions are showing signs of a change at the beginning of this week. According to the Alipore weather office, Kolkata is likely to have partly cloudy skies on Monday.

Some parts of the city may receive light to moderate, scattered showers during the day. However, there is currently no indication of heavy rain in Kolkata. High humidity, meanwhile, is expected to continue making the morning weather uncomfortable for residents.

The humidity-related discomfort is also being felt across several districts of South Bengal.