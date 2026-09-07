Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Will Heavy Rain Return? Check Kolkata And Bengal Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain is likely to continue across parts of Bengal this week. While Kolkata may see light to moderate showers, North Bengal faces a higher chance of heavy rain and gusty winds
Kolkata Weather: Cloudy Skies And Scattered Rain Likely
After a relatively quieter spell of rain over the past few days, weather conditions are showing signs of a change at the beginning of this week. According to the Alipore weather office, Kolkata is likely to have partly cloudy skies on Monday.
Some parts of the city may receive light to moderate, scattered showers during the day. However, there is currently no indication of heavy rain in Kolkata. High humidity, meanwhile, is expected to continue making the morning weather uncomfortable for residents.
The humidity-related discomfort is also being felt across several districts of South Bengal.
South Bengal: Rain And Gusty Winds In Several Districts
Several parts of South Bengal are likely to receive rain over the next 24 hours. Birbhum, Purba Bardhaman, Murshidabad, Nadia, Paschim Bardhaman and Hooghly are among the districts where light to moderate rainfall has been forecast.
Along with the rain, some areas could also experience gusty winds reaching speeds of around 30 to 40 kmph. Residents may therefore have to brace for short spells of unsettled weather in parts of South Bengal.
While widespread heavy rain is not currently expected across the region, isolated showers could provide some relief from the humid conditions.
North Bengal: Higher Rainfall Activity, Heavy Rain Alert
North Bengal is expected to see more active rainfall compared with South Bengal. Weather officials have forecast rain in most districts of the region over the next 24 hours.
A heavy rain warning has been issued for several areas, including Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Malda. These districts could witness periods of intense rainfall during the forecast period.
Gusty winds may accompany the showers in parts of North Bengal, adding to the unsettled weather conditions. Residents, particularly in areas under the heavy rain warning, are advised to remain cautious while travelling.
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