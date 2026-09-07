Gold and silver prices remained elevated on September 7, with 24K gold at Rs 1,53,340 per 10 grams and 22K gold at Rs 1,40,562 per 10 grams. Silver stood at Rs 2,37,170 per kg. Among major cities, Chennai recorded the highest 24K gold rate at Rs 1,53,510 and silver at Rs 2,37,430 per kg.

Gold and silver prices remained elevated in India on Monday, September 7, even after both precious metals recorded a decline over the past week. According to the latest Bullion.co.in data, the national price of 24K gold stood at ₹1,53,340 per 10 grams, while 22K gold was priced at ₹1,40,562 per 10 grams around 6:25 am. Silver 999 fine was quoted at ₹2,37,170 per kg.

Gold prices have remained closely watched by investors and consumers amid changing expectations around US interest rates, movements in the dollar and continuing geopolitical uncertainty. International gold prices eased on Monday after stronger-than-expected US jobs data increased expectations that the US Federal Reserve could maintain a tighter monetary stance. Spot gold was down about 0.5% at $4,405.47 an ounce, while silver also slipped marginally.

Among major Indian cities, Chennai recorded the highest 24K gold price at ₹1,53,510 per 10 grams, while Delhi had the lowest at ₹1,52,800. Mumbai's 24K gold rate stood at ₹1,53,060, Kolkata at ₹1,52,860, Bengaluru at ₹1,53,180 and Hyderabad at ₹1,53,300 per 10 grams.

City 24K Gold/10g 22K Gold/10g Silver 999/kg Delhi ₹1,52,800 ₹1,40,067 ₹2,36,330 Mumbai ₹1,53,060 ₹1,40,305 ₹2,36,740 Kolkata ₹1,52,860 ₹1,40,122 ₹2,36,420 Chennai ₹1,53,510 ₹1,40,718 ₹2,37,430 Bengaluru ₹1,53,180 ₹1,40,415 ₹2,36,920 Hyderabad ₹1,53,300 ₹1,40,525 ₹2,37,110

Silver prices also showed minor city-wise variations. Chennai recorded the highest rate among the major cities at ₹2,37,430 per kg, followed by Hyderabad at ₹2,37,110 and Bengaluru at ₹2,36,920. Mumbai's silver rate was ₹2,36,740 per kg, while Delhi had the lowest at ₹2,36,330.

Gold and silver rates on September 7 City 24K Gold (₹/10g) 22K Gold (₹/10g) Silver 999 (₹/kg) Delhi ₹1,52,800 ₹1,40,067 ₹2,36,330 Mumbai ₹1,53,060 ₹1,40,305 ₹2,36,740 Chennai ₹1,53,510 ₹1,40,718 ₹2,37,430 Kolkata ₹1,52,860 ₹1,40,122 ₹2,36,420 Bengaluru ₹1,53,180 ₹1,40,415 ₹2,36,920 Hyderabad ₹1,53,300 ₹1,40,525 ₹2,37,110

The quoted gold and silver rates are indicative. The final price paid by a jewellery buyer can be higher after GST, making charges and other applicable costs. Gold and silver prices can also vary between cities and individual jewellers depending on local taxes, supply costs and market conditions.

Market watchers will continue to track US inflation data, Federal Reserve rate expectations, the dollar, crude oil prices and geopolitical developments, all of which could influence precious-metal prices in the coming days.