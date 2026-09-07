The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced results for the Bhagyathara BT-70 lottery draw on September 7, 2026. This weekly lottery features a top prize of Rs 1 crore among several other prize categories.

Kerala Lottery Result Today: The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-70 lottery draw held on Monday, September 7, 2026. Lottery ticket holders can now check the winning numbers and prize details for the latest Bhagyathara draw.

The Bhagyathara lottery is one of the weekly lotteries conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The BT-70 draw was scheduled to take place at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The results are published after the draw, allowing ticket holders to check whether their numbers have won a prize.

The first prize is worth Rs 1 crore, making it the biggest attraction of the Bhagyathara BT-70 draw. Other prize categories include the second and third prizes, along with several lower-tier prizes and a consolation prize. Winners should carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official result before claiming any prize.

Also Read: Kerala Bhagyathara BT-70 Lottery Result Today (Sept 7): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-70 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – BX653140

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 - All other series with 653140

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 - BU360854

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 - BO648663

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 - 0072, 0508, 0559, 1028, 1150, 1705, 2760, 3149, 4127, 4161, 6067, 7024, 8324, 8373, 8548, 8616, 9553, 9698, 9897

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 - 0889, 4859, 4868, 7945, 8871, 8944

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 - 0127, 0480, 0618, 1794, 2091, 2330, 2339, 2919, 3139, 3272, 3438, 5789, 5828, 6528, 6543, 6885, 6952, 7120, 7634, 7830, 8170, 8243, 8254, 8295, 9730

7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0082, 0092, 0479, 0734, 0823, 0838, 0975, 1195, 1234, 1363, 1422, 1473, 1605, 1864, 2118, 2229, 2353, 2430, 2533, 2607, 2643, 2648, 3142, 3569, 3664, 3700, 3708, 3772, 3851, 3875, 3932, 4033, 4282, 4362, 4467, 4529, 4577, 4613, 4619, 4807, 5134, 5210, 5325, 5389, 5438, 5539, 5692, 5704, 5964, 6123, 6137, 6157, 6444, 6463, 6515, 6712, 6776, 6886, 7064, 7234, 7566, 7808, 7821, 7901, 8092, 8221, 8356, 8525, 8846, 9026, 9218, 9295, 9807, 9820, 9904, 9928

8th Prize: Rs 200 – 0044, 0078, 0250, 0278, 0389, 0451, 0541, 0814, 0909, 1107, 1110, 1418, 1611, 1752, 1956, 2003, 2069, 2211, 2336, 2379, 2566, 2664, 2799, 3227, 3250, 3414, 3680, 3723, 3777, 3780, 3788, 4114, 4202, 4497, 4544, 4553, 4597, 4649, 4861, 4870, 4939, 4972, 5084, 5122, 5160, 5185, 5231, 5513, 5559, 5599, 5683, 6032, 6058, 6162, 6344, 6353, 6630, 6631, 6653, 6768, 6829, 6869, 6875, 6932, 6966, 7023, 7145, 7341, 7356, 7375, 7461, 7463, 7587, 7648, 7658, 7729, 7916, 7946, 8016, 8179, 8239, 8271, 8409, 8475, 8885, 9208, 9388, 9568, 9629, 9646, 9669, 9745, 9869, 9937

9th Prize: Rs 100 - 0112, 0130, 0141, 0224, 0239, 0273, 0337, 0424, 0740, 0887, 0961, 1346, 1525, 1561, 1683, 1764, 1829, 1893, 1916, 1955, 2002, 2077, 2097, 2135, 2153, 2245, 2263, 2312, 2438, 2450, 2508, 2512, 2561, 2593, 2622, 2668, 2686, 2969, 3047, 3307, 3332, 3360, 3375, 3449, 3485, 3588, 3607, 3656, 3711, 3720, 3756, 3805, 3808, 3816, 3858, 3911, 3929, 4031, 4058, 4074, 4110, 4118, 4170, 4171, 4192, 4225, 4273, 4279, 4300, 4342, 4358, 4418, 4524, 4556, 4693, 4696, 4765, 4811, 4836, 4841, 4856, 4995, 5163, 5257, 5416, 5449, 5549, 5592, 5708, 5795, 6024, 6081, 6236, 6255, 6274, 6303, 6305, 6427, 6467, 6562, 6639, 6646, 6668, 6770, 6831, 6882, 6908, 6915, 7043, 7238, 7358, 7487, 7609, 7708, 7709, 7758, 7759, 8014, 8040, 8061, 8130, 8203, 8222, 8302, 8312, 8347, 8355, 8448, 8595, 8637, 8653, 8856, 8947, 8965, 9203, 9209, 9281, 9578, 9587, 9712, 9758, 9761, 9871, 9952

Ticket holders should verify the results against the official Kerala State Lotteries Department result publication before making any claim. Winning tickets must also be preserved carefully, as the original ticket is required for claiming the prize.

The Kerala Lottery results are released according to the department's official draw schedule, and participants are advised to rely on the official result documents for final verification. The latest result follows the previous Bhagyathara BT-69 draw conducted on August 31, 2026.

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