Kerala Lottery Result Today, September 7: The Bhagyathara BT-70 lottery draw is scheduled for 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The results are yet to be announced. The first prize is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second and third prizes carry Rs 30 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively.

he Kerala Lottery Department is set to conduct the Bhagyathara BT-70 lottery draw today, September 7, 2026. However, the results are yet to be announced. Lottery enthusiasts and ticket holders are eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the official draw scheduled for 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Bhagyathara BT-70 draw is the latest edition of Kerala's weekly Bhagyathara lottery. The first prize is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize carries a reward of Rs 30 lakh and the third prize is Rs 5 lakh. Other prize categories are also available for eligible ticket holders.

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As of the latest update, no winning numbers have been released for Bhagyathara BT-70. Ticket holders should therefore avoid relying on unverified numbers circulating on social media or unofficial websites. The winning numbers will be available after the draw is conducted and the results are officially published.

The previous Bhagyathara draw, BT-69, was held on August 31, 2026. Its first-prize ticket was BM 870013, sold in Adimaly, while the second prize of Rs 30 lakh went to ticket BD 481157, sold in Kayamkulam. These are previous-draw results and not the numbers for today's BT-70 draw.

Once the September 7 draw is completed, the complete winners' list, including the first-prize number, consolation prizes and other winning numbers, can be checked against the official Kerala State Lotteries results. The department advises prize winners to verify their tickets with the official results and Government Gazette before claiming their prizes.

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