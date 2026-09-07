Mirzapur: The Movie continued its impressive box-office run on Sunday, recording a strong Day 3 collection. The Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu-starrer is now nearing the coveted Rs 100 crore mark.

Mirzapur: The Movie has maintained its strong momentum at the box office, with the crime thriller witnessing a significant jump in collections on its first Sunday. According to the latest Sacnilk data, the film earned an estimated Rs 36 crore net in India on Day 3.

The Gurmmeet Singh directorial had opened with Rs 25.75 crore on Friday. It then showed further growth on Saturday, collecting Rs 32 crore. The strong Sunday performance has taken the film's three-day India net collection to approximately Rs 93.75 crore.

Film Nears Rs 100 Crore Mark

With nearly Rs 94 crore in its opening weekend, Mirzapur: The Movie is now just a few crores away from crossing the Rs 100 crore India net milestone. The film recorded around 60.6% overall occupancy on Sunday, with the Hindi version contributing the bulk of its Day 3 earnings.

Bollywood Hungama's figures are slightly different, estimating the Day 3 collection at Rs 35.13 crore and the opening weekend at Rs 90.9 crore net. This difference is normal while box-office numbers are being updated and finalised.

Worldwide Collection Crosses Rs 130 Crore

The film's strong domestic performance has also translated into impressive worldwide numbers. As per Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie has collected around Rs 132.35 crore worldwide gross in three days, including approximately Rs 20 crore from overseas markets.

Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu and Ravi Kishan, the film benefits heavily from the popularity of the original Mirzapur franchise. With Monday collections now crucial, the movie will look to maintain its momentum and comfortably cross the Rs 100 crore India net mark in the coming days.