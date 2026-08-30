PM Modi in Tashkent | Uzbekistan Visit Highlights | World NEWS

PM Modi in Tashkent
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a special welcome in Tashkent during his two-day state visit to Uzbekistan. The Prime Minister paid tribute at a wreath-laying ceremony and interacted with members of the Indian diaspora. His engagements highlighted India-Uzbekistan ties, cultural connections and growing people-to-people relations.
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