PM Modi in Tashkent | Uzbekistan Visit Highlights | World NEWS

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PM Modi in Tashkent

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Aug 30 2026, 03:18 PM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a special welcome in Tashkent during his two-day state visit to Uzbekistan. The Prime Minister paid tribute at a wreath-laying ceremony and interacted with members of the Indian diaspora. His engagements highlighted India-Uzbekistan ties, cultural connections and growing people-to-people relations.

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