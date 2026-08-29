A spiritual film called 'Hanuman Ansh', made on a tiny budget, was released without any buzz. But now, thanks to amazing word-of-mouth from the audience, it's become a surprise box office success. The film, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, is now running in over 400 theatres and making solid collections.

At a time when big-budget movies with huge stars are struggling at the box office, a small spiritual film released without any hype is quietly making a big splash.

The film is 'Hanuman Ansh', based on the life of the famous spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba. Its box office performance is surprising everyone in the film industry.

No Hype, Big Win

When 'Hanuman Ansh' first came out, it was released in just a handful of theatres. In its first two weeks, the film only managed to collect ₹1.30 crore across the country. With almost no promotion, it was on the verge of being pulled from cinemas.

A Box Office Shaker: What's the Secret?

But then, something amazing happened. People who saw the film started talking about it. This word-of-mouth publicity completely changed the situation. Audiences loved the film's spiritual message and powerful story. Soon, there was a huge demand for the film across the country. In its second week, it was showing on just 40 screens. Now, it's running in over 400! There's even a 'buy one, get one free' offer on BookMyShow, which has pulled in even more crowds.

Made on a small budget of just ₹2 crore, the film has already earned ₹8 crore nationwide. It's doing particularly well in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and across Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. The film is continuing its successful run, and some are even calling it one of the super films of 2026.

Who is Neem Karoli Baba?

The film, which was released on June 7, tells the story of Neem Karoli Baba's life and his spiritual teachings. Film analysts believe it could easily cross the ₹20 crore mark by this weekend. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, 'Hanuman Ansh' is the latest proof that audiences are really connecting with spiritual stories these days.

Neem Karoli Baba was a famous Hindu spiritual guru and a great devotee of Lord Hanuman. His followers lovingly called him Maharaj-ji. His Kainchi Dham ashram, located near Nainital in Uttarakhand, is famous all over the world.

His real name was Lakshman Narayan Sharma. He was born into a wealthy zamindar family in Akbarpur village, in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district. His philosophy was simple: 'Love everyone, serve everyone, remember God.' He passed away in 1973 at a hospital in Vrindavan, and his samadhi is located at his Vrindavan ashram.

Neem Karoli Baba's influence wasn't just limited to India. Some of the world's most famous people became his devotees. Apple founder Steve Jobs, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, and cricketer Virat Kohli have all visited his ashram. Even the famous American writer Richard Alpert, who later became Ram Dass, was a follower. In fact, Virat Kohli was once spotted with Baba's photo as his phone wallpaper. Richard Alpert became his disciple and even wrote a book about him called 'Miracle of Love'.